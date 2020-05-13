Pennsylvania Red Lobster customer gets into scuffle with staff over long wait for food

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A backlog of orders at a Pennsylvania Red Lobster apparently resulted in an altercation between a patron and employee on Mother's Day as customers outside the seafood restaurant chain endured long wait times for their meals.

The York Daily Record reported that restaurant employees were forcefully escorting the customer outside the establishment's main entrance when she allegedly swung at one of them. The incident was captured on a video recorded by a bystander.

"I was assaulted and have a whole crowd to see it," said the angry customer, who had demanded a refund from the Springettsbury Township eatery before the incident.

Springettsbury Township police Lt. Tony Beam told the paper that the woman was upset her food had not arrived. No charges were filed in the incident.

Red Lobster drew large crowds Sunday as families looked to honor their matriarchs amid the coronavirus pandemic that has forced restaurants to temporarily shutter dine-in service.

Another Red Lobster in Ross Township, Penn., also dealt with angry customers over long wait times. Some waited in the restaurant parking lot Sunday for as long as three hours and didn't get their food, WPXI-TV reported. The manager closed the restaurant and told customers who didn't receive their orders that they were entitled to a refund.

Police were called to the location to calm everyone down, the news outlet reported. In a statement, Red Lobster apologized for wait times.

"It’s always our goal to provide our guests with a great seafood experience, while also maintaining high standards for health and safety, including social distancing," the statement reads. "We apologize that some of our guests experienced longer than anticipated wait times and crowds today and in some cases may have chosen not to wait for their orders."