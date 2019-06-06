Expand / Collapse search
Published

Panera Bread debuts lobster dishes on summer menu

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Surf’s up at Panera Bread, with two new lobster-centric dishes swimming onto the menu just in time for summer.

On Wednesday, reps for the bakery-café announced that the chain will be serving up some New England-inspired fare with a new lobster roll sandwich and lobster mac and cheese.

The summery items will be available on select menus in the Northeast until Labor Day, Delish reports.

A lobster roll sandwich and lobster mac and cheese have arrived on select Panera Bread menus through the end of the summer. (Panera Bread)

Fans can look forward to a lobster roll sandwich “packed with knuckle & claw meat, tossed in a lemon tarragon mayonnaise dressing,” while the mac and cheese is described as a “summer-fied version” of the restaurant’s famous dish, “topped with buttered knuckle and claw meat and seasoned bread crumbs,” according to a press release obtained by Fox News.

There’s just one catch with the seafood snacks – they don’t come cheap. (Panera Bread)

There’s just one catch with the seafood snacks — they don’t come cheap.

The Daily Meal reports that the suggested retail price for the lobster sandwich begins at $17.99, with a full-size portion of the mac and cheese set at $15.99 — requisite bread bowl not included.

