Ohio man tips $3K for beer before the restaurant closes over rising coronavirus cases

Right before an Ohio restaurant temporarily closed its doors because of the state’s rising coronavirus cases, a customer stepped in to buy a $7 beer -- and left a $3,000 tip for the staff on his way out.

On Sunday, Brendan Ring, the owner of Nighttown in Columbus, Ohio, posted about the generous tip on social media.

According to the post, the customer ordered his drink right before Nighttown closed for the night. Sunday was also the restaurant’s last day before it temporarily closed.

Ring said that after the man paid for his beer and handed back his credit card slip to Ring, the customer “wished me well while we sit out our voluntary shutdown.”

The man also told Ring to share his tip with the wait staff. According to Ring, there were four people working that day.

“As he walked out I looked down at the tip and realized he left a whopping $3,000 tip on a single beer purchase,” Ring wrote. “I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!”

“Unbelievable but symbolic of the kind of quality folks we have know at Nighttown all these years,” Ring added. “I could post his name but I won’t as I think he wouldn’t want that but all my waitstaff and myself [are] humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”

According to a picture of the receipt, which Ring included in his post, the beer ended up costing only $7.02 with tax included.

Last week, Nighttown announced that it would be temporarily closing until the new year.

In a statement on the restaurant’s website, Ring said that he hopes Nighttown will reopen “as soon as we feel it’s safe to do so, hopefully sometime in the spring.”

