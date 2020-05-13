Ohio to offer 'fair food drive-thru' for residents to get fair-food favorites while social distancing

You don’t have to say farewell to fair fare.

Like other counties around the country, Stark County in Ohio, which usually hosts its annual fair in August, was forced to cancel all group gatherings and festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, faced with uncertainty from the COVID-19 crisis, Stark County decided to get creative, and find another way to deliver the only part of fairs that anyone really cares about: deep-fried food on sticks.

Visitors are encouraged to drive their cars to the Stark County Fairgrounds and order from several different food vendors set-up on the grounds. A comprehensive menu of the upcoming offerings was shared by Marty and Lynn’s Concession’s Facebook page.

On the long list of options is the typical fair cuisine that you would expect: french fries, kettle corn and funnel cakes. There were also several examples of the aforementioned, coveted stick-foods, like fried cheese on a stick, corn dogs, and steak on a stick.

Though the concession stand is welcoming people out to the fairgrounds as a way to “help support Ohio small business,” they do stress that the food is only being offered to go, and no congregating or bathroom facility use is allowed.

The drive-thru county fair was hatched up as a way to bring the fair experience to the people while still maintaining social distancing and adhering to all coronavirus state mandates.

The car festivities will run between May 15-17 and May 22-25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. abd11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.