Americans are fed up with tipping culture, yet many still shell out 20% at restaurants

Despite widespread fatigue over tipping prompts, Americans still tend to be generous when dining out at restaurants.

A recent study of more than 1,000 consumers found that 34% of restaurant-goers leave a 20% tip, while 19% tip less than 10%. The revealing split highlights both goodwill and growing fatigue across the country's complicated tipping culture, according to the CouponCabin study.

In the state of Florida, where hospitality and tourism are key for the local economy, tipping is both ritualistic and debated.

Vicki Parmelee, owner of Jumby Bay Island Grill in Jupiter, said she's seen the culture evolve from both sides of the table.

"It's kind of ingrained in American culture that if you go out to dinner, and you're served, a 20% tip is a good tip," Parmelee told Fox News Digital. "If service is below par, I would tip less than that. If it was really bad — maybe 10%."

That 20% standard still feels like the social contract for many diners, including a speech therapist who lives near Jacksonville.

"I usually tip 20%, regardless of the meal, unless it's fast food or preordered," she told Fox News Digital. "I'll leave extra or won't care about a few extra dollars if there's good service."

Like Parmelee, the therapist said she ties her tipping amounts to the dining experience.

"If the service is good, but the food is bad, I'll consider changing the tip amount," she said. "Same goes if my server is rude or never checks in on me."

Another Florida resident, a sales professional who lives in an Orlando suburb, said his tipping philosophy takes more of a tiered approach. He'll tip 15% for a bad experience, 18–20% for good service and 30% for outstanding service, he told Fox News Digital.

These perspectives show that diners and restaurateurs alike see tipping as an act of acknowledgment — a way to recognize the difference between acceptable and exceptional service.

But tipping today has also become a source of tension, according to many accounts. The rise of digital payment systems has made tipping both easier and more awkward, especially when prompts appear at counters, kiosks and drive-thru windows.

"A lot of restaurants will present a tablet for you to sign your check, and the server's standing over you as you're putting in your tip," Parmelee said.

"I'm very much against that," she added. "We want people to have an enjoyable experience and feel good about tipping at least 20%."

Most Americans still believe in rewarding good service, just not being asked at every turn, the new study indicated.

"It is pretty annoying to go up to a service counter and order a coffee, and then have them turn around a terminal and expect a tip for just handing you a coffee," Parmelee said. "I don't think that is appropriate."

Salar Sheik, a Los Angeles–based restaurant consultant, said that over the past several years, digital tipping prompts have become nearly unavoidable in fast-casual and takeout settings.

"It hasn't necessarily changed what people buy, but it's created more awkwardness at checkout – especially when most guests are paying by card and asked to tip before receiving anything," he told Fox News Digital.

"The friction is real, and in some cases, it can create discomfort rather than genuine hospitality."

Parmelee and others agreed tipping should reward effort, not simply the act of completing a transaction.

Some restaurants are experimenting with "a no-tip standard, and they're adding a service charge onto your bill," Parmelee said.

While it could benefit restaurant owners who could use the money to pay higher wages to servers, Parmelee said, she remains skeptical.

"There's no incentive for the servers to be attentive and give extra-good service. … I'm not interested in doing that here."