New York restaurant changes popular menu item to $1 in honor of its 70th anniversary

A New York restaurant is celebrating 70 years of business by bringing back pricing from the 1950s.

Serendipity3 has been a New York City must-go for many since September 1954 — and this year it's celebrating 70 years.

In honor of that, the restaurant and general store announced that it will offer its popular menu item, the "Frrrozen Hot Chocolate," for just $1 — for one day only on Sept. 18.

Serendipity3 noted that the go-to sweet treat was priced at $1 when the spot opened in the 1950s, so the restaurant wanted to bring the nostalgia back for one day, according to its news release.

Those looking to grab their $1 frozen hot chocolate can book a reservation at either the Upper East Side or Times Square location, which opened last week, ahead of the day.

Customers must have a reservation in order to grab the sweet deal and must also purchase an entrée.

The New York spot has been a local favorite over the years, including for Barbara Silverstein, who has been going to the restaurant since it opened.

The jewelry designer told Fox News Digital that she first walked into the New York City restaurant in the 1950s when its doors first opened.

"Seventy years ago, Serendipity3 blew my mind and my husband’s. We loved it," she said.

Ever since, Silverstein said, she's made constant excuses to go back to the quirky restaurant.

She added, "When I'm with somebody new in my life, I say, 'You know, let's meet at Serendipity.'"

This summer, Serendipity3 honored Silverstein with a one-day-only sundae in her honor.

It included three scoops of coffee ice cream with the spot's famous hot fudge and drizzles of before it was topped with whipped cream, salted caramel crumbs and chocolate and caramel drizzle.

Silverstein told Fox News Digital that having a specialty dessert named after her was an "absolute dream."

"I've never been in the Serendipity3 kitchen, so I feel so privileged to have a specialty dessert created for me," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Serendipty3 for further comment.