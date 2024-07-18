New York woman honored with special dessert at popular restaurant for her 70 years of loyalty

A loyal customer is being recognized ahead of National Ice Cream Day, July 21, by her favorite local restaurant.

Barbara Silverstein has been visiting the iconic Serendipity3 restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan for 70 years.

The jewelry designer told Fox News Digital that she first walked into the New York City spot — known for its frozen hot chocolate dessert — in the 1950s when its doors first opened.

RETIRED COUPLE FROM VIRGINIA IS TRAVELING TO EVERY ONE OF THIS RESTAURANT CHAIN'S LOCATIONS IN THE USA

"Seventy years ago, Serendipity3 blew my mind and my husband’s. We loved it," she said.

Silverstein said that ever since, she's made constant excuses to go back to the quirky restaurant.

She added, "When I’m with somebody new in my life, I say, ‘You know, let’s meet at Serendipity.’"

This National Ice Cream Day, July 21, Serendipity3 will celebrate Silverstein’s loyalty to her favorite neighborhood spot by offering a one-day-only sundae in her honor.

NEW YORK DELI GOES VIRAL FOR ITS UNIQUE AND FLAVORFUL ‘PICKLE BUN’ SANDWICH

The Barbara Silverstein Sundae will include three scoops of coffee ice cream with the spot’s famous hot fudge and drizzles of caramel before it’s topped with whipped cream, salted caramel crumbs and chocolate and caramel drizzle.

Silverstein told Fox News Digital that having her a specialty dessert named after her is an "absolute dream."

She said, "I’ve never been in the Serendipity3 kitchen, so I feel so privileged to have a specialty dessert created for me."

'MY MOTHER'S CHEESECAKE' RECIPE IS THE ULTIMATE NOSTALGIC DESSERT: ‘DELICIOUS BITE’

Silverstein’s jewelry designing career has been one to remember.

Her work has been displayed at The Museum of Arts and Design in New York City and The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

The dessert lover has been a resident of the Upper East Side for decades, with Serendipity3 noting she was once neighbors with Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller in the 1950s.

She told Fox News Digital that she used to visit Serendipity3 with her husband and his clients decades ago.

"My husband was an industrial designer, and he worked on 57th street," she said.

"He brought all his clients here, so I was able to tag along with the clients, and we always had the best time here."

Silverstein said that although she sees all the restaurant tables as "hers," she does have three favorite spots in the establishment.

"The Andy Warhol table is my favorite when I come with my family or friends, [but] if there are three [of us], I love the table under the stairs," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

As for what Silverstein orders from the kitchen, she said it really depends — but she does enjoy French fries and dessert.

She said, "Well, I sometimes do start with French fries without the salt. Then, I concentrate on the frozen hot chocolate. Then, if there’s still room, I have a hot fudge sundae, and my friends know that is pretty much all I can handle."

Serendipity3's chief creative officer, Chef Joe Calderone, told Fox News Digital that Silverstein really understands "Serendipity3's delicious, eccentricity."

Added Calderone, "We could not be happier to honor Barbara [Silverstein] for National Ice Cream Day during our 70th anniversary year."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

Serendipity3 opened its doors on 60th Street in Manhattan in 1954 with unique, whimsical décor, an eclectic menu and a frozen hot chocolate dessert that brings in customers every day.

With eight Guinness World Records, including a few of its foods winning the title of "world’s most expensive," Serendipity3 is a spot known for bringing in some of the biggest celebrities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Barbara Silverstein Sundae will be offered at Serendipity3 only on July 21, 2024.

It will retail for $22.95.