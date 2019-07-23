Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans road closed after 1,000 gallons of syrup spills from truck

Alexandra Deabler
Someone get the waffles.

New Orleans police officers were forced to shut down a street after a container truck carrying 1,000 gallons of syrup started leaking the supply.

The spill, which reportedly happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday, shut down the road and remained closed until after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police said the spill was a hazard to drivers, FOX8 reported.

The type of syrup was not confirmed by police, but one Twitter user claimed it was molasses.

The driver was issued three citations for improper loading, and violating size and weight limits, FOX8 reported.

