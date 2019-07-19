Majority of Americans prefer this food for breakfast, study claims

The average American only eats breakfast three times a week, according to a new study.

In fact, 13 percent of respondents admitted they rarely — if ever — eat breakfast in the morning.

The study, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Sabra, examined the overall eating habits, preferences and behaviors of 2,000 Americans and uncovered unique trends among breakfast eaters.

What are Americans gravitating toward to start their days? Unsurprisingly, the number one breakfast food is eggs — with 65 percent revealing that as their go-to morning meal.

When it comes to the top five breakfast foods, 58 percent reach just for coffee in the morning while a further 56 percent opt for cereal to get their day started.

Other notable breakfast foods include newer, trendier options such as avocado toast and hummus toast — enjoyed by a combined 29 percent of Americans — reflecting the rise of alternative toasts for the morning.

Interestingly, men between the ages of 25–34 choose avocado toast and hummus toast options for breakfast over any other demographic.

“Morning nourishment is key to raise your energy, creativity and focus,” says Rebecca Scritchfield, a dietitian, exercise physiologist and author of Body Kindness. “You’ve been fasting while your body has been busy rebuilding and repairing during sleep.”

Beyond those basics, Americans still love a good sandwich — with 46 percent choosing a breakfast sandwich to fuel their day.

And we can’t forget about bacon — 42 percent of those studied admitted to preferring crisp bacon in their morning meal.

Scritchfield says preparing ingredients ahead of time can make morning meals much easier. “Trendy breakfast options like hummus toast are as easy as they are delicious. Set aside your favorite bread, hummus, vegetables, and fruit the night before. Then just build your hummus toast with one spoon per slice and layer the toppings of your choice, before running out to start the day.”

Additionally, the study found significant differences between those who opt for something savory to eat first thing versus those eating a sweeter breakfast.

Those who consumed a savory breakfast can work for nearly another hour before needing a boost — 50 additional minutes to be exact, which adds up to more than five hours per week of productivity.