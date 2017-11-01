Neiman Marcus will ship you a full Thanksgiving dinner

Not everyone has time to make a Thanksgiving dinner from scratch. If you’re playing host this Turkey Day but have neither the time nor the ability to cook a homemade meal, don’t worry! Luxury department store Neiman Marcus can ship you a fully cooked turkey dinner, and it’ll only cost you a cool $527 to feed eight people.

The “whole turkey meal” costs $495 (plus $32 for shipping) and includes eight 4-ounce servings of roasted turkey, gravy, sausage stuffing, sweet potato casserole with walnut streusel, monkey bread, strawberry butter, cranberry relish, either a farro pilaf or green beans with bacon and pickled pearl onions, a pecan bread pudding, and whiskey sauce.

“But, wait!” you say. “I want candied yams.” Don’t worry. You can buy those à la carte for $66 (plus $15.50 shipping). Bacon macaroni and cheese costs $75.50, corn pudding runs you $64, and creamy potatoes au gratin ring up at $103.

It’s a steep price for a little Thanksgiving luxury that’s (mostly) prepared for you. You still actually have to roast your turkey, thaw the gravy, and heat up your stuffing. So take that news as you will.

We don’t judge taking a few shortcuts this Thanksgiving season — preparing this meal can be intimidating!