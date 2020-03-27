National Restaurant Association says 11 percent of restaurants could close for good; Trump says it's possible

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

At a press conference on Thursday, President Trump appeared to agree with the National Restaurant Association’s estimate that up to 11 percent of the country’s restaurants could shut down permanently due to loss of revenue amid coronavirus-prompted closures.

In response to a question from the press, which cited a National Restaurant Association survey that found 3 percent of all restaurants had already closed for good, President Trump said he heard 3 percent “could be lost,” but acknowledged that “10 or 11 percent” could go under in total.

HOW TO HELP YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANTS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Trump, speaking at a briefing alongside members of the Coronavirus Task Force, started by saying he understands the restaurant business “very well.”

“It’s a very delicate business. It’s a business that is not easy,” Trump said. “I always say in the restaurant business, you can serve 30 great meals to a person, or a family, and they love it. One bad meal, No. 31, they never come back again. It’s a very tough business.”

The president, however, seemed to believe that of the restaurants that have been or will be lost, “they’ll all come back in one form of another.”

“And we’re making it easy for people,” he added. “Look, what we’re doing in terms of loans, what we’re doing in terms of salaries, they’ll all come back. It may not be the same restaurant, it may not be the same ownership, but they’ll all be back.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The president’s remarks made reference to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), which is aimed at providing relief for individuals, critical industries, small businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with nearly $350 billion earmarked for the latter category, which includes restaurants.

The president’s remarks came the day after the National Restaurant Industry estimated that 11 percent of restaurateurs expected their businesses to close permanently before the pandemic was over. Along with those findings, the organization said 70 percent were forced to lay off employees, and half of all restaurant owners expected at least another round of layoffs in the near future.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In response to news of the CARES Act, Sean Kennedy, the executive vice president of public affairs for the National Restaurant Association, said: "Restaurants and employees have been community lifelines during the coronavirus crisis—all while dealing with a catastrophic cash flow crunch, massive layoffs, and in too many cases, total shutdowns.

“We applaud President Trump and bipartisan congressional leaders in crafting a relief bill that gives unique recovery options to the restaurant industry. This measure is an important first step to help restaurants weather the storm, take care of our employees, and prepare for when we are given the signal to open our doors once again.

"There are challenges that remain before the restaurant industry, and we look forward to working with federal and state leaders to find solutions to support the cornerstone of every community," Kennedy concluded.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

A representative for the National Restaurant Association was not immediately available to comment on the president’s latest remarks.