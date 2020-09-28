National Coffee Day: How to get free coffee

Whether you take your coffee straight or enjoy a packet of sugar – or five – one thing is for sure, the day doesn’t start until you’ve had your cup.

And in honor of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, there are several nationwide chains looking to help you celebrate your caffeine dependency with free, or at least deeply discounted, coffee all day.

COFFEE MAY PROTECT YOUR LIVER, NEW STUDY SUGGESTS

7-Eleven

Download the convenience store’s free app to become a rewards member and you can score a coffee of any size for $1.

COFFEE MAY HELP COLON CANCER PATIENTS’ LONGEVITY, STUDY FINDS

Caribou Coffee

The coffeehouse chain is reportedly offering 50% off any bag of prepackaged beans with the purchased of any large beverage.

EVERYONE IS MAKING COFFEE WRONG, STUDY SUGGESTS

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

All day Tuesday, customers can receive a free regular 16-oz. coffee with the purchase of any food or bakery item over $2.

Cumberland Farms

Customers text COFFEE to 64827 for a mobile coupon toward a free hot or iced coffee of any size.

Dunkin’

Fans of the Massachusetts-based chain can grab a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Krispy Kreme

The sweet chain is offering a free coffee and doughnut to its rewards members. However, for those not on the list, you can still celebrate with a free coffee – no purchase necessary.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Peet’s Coffee

The West Coast-founded chain is offering coffee lovers 25% all beans with the COFFEEDAY20 code.

Starbucks

Rewards members who order a grande or larger beverage from the coffeehouse on Tuesday will be credited with a free drink for their next visit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wawa

New and current rewards members can pick up a free any size coffee Tuesday.