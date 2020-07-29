National Cheesecake Day: The Cheesecake Factory launches new flavor, donates $1 to charity for every slice sold

Treating yourself and helping others is a piece of cake – cheesecake, that is.

National Cheesecake Day is here – an actual holiday that was likely invented just to justify eating slice after slice of cheesecake guilt-free. (Not that we’re complaining.)

To honor the indulgent holiday, The Cheesecake Factory is donating $1 to Feeding America for every slice sold on July 30, the officially recognized National Cheesecake Day, at restaurants in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The chain is also pledging 25 cents for every slice sold from July 31, 2020, through July 29, 2021, according to a press release.

"Since 2008, The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $5.2 million to Feeding America through the sale of its specially designated cheesecakes," the release shared.

And to make the already delicious day even more irresistible, the restaurant has revealed its newest flavor launching on Thursday: Chocolate Caramelicious with Snickers.

The new slice features Snickers swirls and a brownie crust with chocolate, caramel and peanut.

But don’t worry, if you’re more of a fan of the classics, those slices will still count toward the $1 donation pledge.

