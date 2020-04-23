How to make your favorite Cheesecake Factory recipes

Now you can eat enough for five from the comfort of your own home.

The Cheesecake Factory, a beloved American fast-casual restaurant chain and consistent finalist on the annual Xtreme Eating list, has recently made a number of recipes available on its website, for you to prepare in your own kitchen while at home during the quarantine.

The list of recipes -- which are vast, though still not comparable to the literal book of a menu you order from at an actual Cheesecake Factory -- includes popular appetizers, main courses and brunch items for you to recreate.

Among them is the fan-favorite warm crab & artichoke dip, the recipe is shared below, as well as the cinnamon roll pancakes (recipe here).

If you’re going for something a smidge lighter -- at least by The Cheesecake Factory's standards -- the restaurant also shared recipes for many of its filling salads, like the Chinese chicken salad (recipe here) and the Mexican tortilla salad from the chain’s “SkinnyLicious menu” (recipe here).

Somewhat shockingly, however, none of the recipes are for cheesecake. Looks like you’ll just have to order delivery or takeout from the chain if you want your dessert fix.

Warm Crab & Artichoke Dip

Ingredients:

1 slice White Bread, minced

3 oz. Cream Cheese

1 cup Heavy Cream

5 oz. Sour Cream

4 oz. Mayonnaise

1/4 tsp. Cayenne Pepper

1/2 tsp. Kosher Salt

1/4 tsp. Ground Black Pepper

1/4 tsp. Old Bay Seasoning

6 oz. Artichoke Hearts, drained, cut into 3/4” pieces

1/2 lb. Crabcake Mix (personal choice)

1/4 lb. Crab Meat (lump or backfin)

4 slices Sourdough Baguette, sliced 1/2” thick

1/2 fz. Olive Oil

6 oz. Crab and Artichoke Mix

2 tsps. Buttered Breadcrumbs, toasted (personal choice)

1/2 tsp. Parsley, chopped

Directions:

1. To make the mix, place the minced bread and cream cheese into a mixing bowl. Pour the heavy cream into the bowl and over the other ingredients. Mix the ingredients together evenly combined.

2. Add the sour cream, mayonnaise, cayenne pepper, salt, pepper and old bay seasoning into the mixing bowl. Stir the ingredients together until evenly combined.

3. Add the artichoke hearts, crabcake mix and crab meat into the bowl. Gently “fold” into the other ingredients being careful not to break up the large lump pieces of crab.

4. Transfer to a clean storage container.

5. Cover, date and store under refrigeration.

6. Brush each slice of bread evenly on both sides with olive oil. Place the bread onto a flat grill or into a pan set over medium heat and cook until the slices have become crispy and lightly golden.

7. Heat crab and artichoke dip in sauté pan set over medium heat, stirring frequently until it is warm throughout.

8. Place the crab and artichoke dip into the small serving bowl. Sprinkle the toasted buttered breadcrumbs evenly over the crab & artichoke dip.

9. Slice each piece of grilled bread in half at a slight angle.

10. Place the bowl of crab dip and the grilled bread slices onto a serving platter

11. Sprinkle chopped parsley over crab dip and bread.