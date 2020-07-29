Cheesecake Factory customer claims latex glove was found inside pasta order for her 'high-risk' husband

A woman is claiming her Cheesecake Factory order came with a latex glove inside.

Laurie Graham said she ordered food from the Santa Monica restaurant for her and her husband to be delivered to their hotel earlier this week.

However, once the pair received their food and began eating, Graham’s husband allegedly discovered a latex glove inside his pasta dish.

"I went to the lobby of the hotel, received the order. It was completely sealed and packaged. I got upstairs and we began to eat our food, and my husband was eating his fettuccine alfredo, and he took a bite and he thought it was hard chicken or some overcooked cheese and come to find out, it was a latex glove that had been melted into the food," said Graham to FOX 11.

Graham told the local outlet her husband is considered in the “high risk” category for coronavirus as he is diabetic.

“We've worked so hard during this pandemic to make sure that he's not around people, that we are being safe, social distancing, wiping stuff down going into hotel rooms, double cleaning and checking everything and here we have it simply enjoying what is a safe meal because it's sealed and protected and this happens,” Graham said.

The woman spoke to a manager at the Cheesecake Factory location who she said apologized and offered the pair a $200 gift certificate. She does not know if she will accept the voucher after the alleged incident.

"The thing is if you accept this 'oh I'm sorry' and you move forward and a week down the road, we find out my husband has COVID, who's paying the hospital bills? Who's paying all the expenses and the stress and the mental anguish that comes with it?" Graham said to FOX 11.

A spokesperson for The Cheesecake Factory addressed the situation in a statement to Fox News.

“We take food safety and sanitation very seriously and are committed to providing a safe dining experience to all of our guests whether they dine-in or order take-out and delivery. We are very concerned to hear of this complaint and are reviewing our food safety procedures with the restaurant team. We are also reaching out to the guest to express our sincere concern and to apologize for this failure in service,” said the Senior Vice President of Operations, Spero G. Alex, from The Cheesecake Factory.