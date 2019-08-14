Surprise! Minivan barrels into Illinois restaurant where customers were celebrating a birthday

Surprise!

Two customers celebrating a birthday at a restaurant in Naperville, Ill., were treated to quite an unexpected surprise on Tuesday morning when a minivan came careening through the storefront.

The Paris Bistro, which had opened less than two hours before, confirmed no one was hurt.

SEE IT: WAITRESS GIVEN A 2019 BUICK INSTEAD OF A TIP

“I was in shock. I screamed,” restaurant manager Gabriela Trejo told the Chicago Tribune of the accident, which took place at around 10:30 a.m.

Trejo said she had even witnessed the car coming toward the storefront, and appearing to slow down before driving into the dining area. The only diners in the restaurant — the two having a birthday brunch — were far enough away to avoid any injury, the Tribune noted. The driver reportedly told Trejo that she and her granddaughter were on their way to an adjacent business when the accident happened.

Paris Bistro also shared photos of the damage to Facebook, showing the front entrance completely destroyed, and glass across the restaurant floor.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The restaurant closed for the remainder of the day. The eatery also shared a simple message for any drivers in the Naperville area.

“As a reminder, please be safe and take your time,” wrote Paris Bistro in its post. “Better late than never.”

By Wednesday, the restaurant was open and operating. Photos showed the entrance covered by sheets of strand board, with a sign reading “Come in, we’re open” and “Please use side door.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We will continue with regular business hours as we repair our entrance,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook. “Thank you all for the kind wishes and support with this minor mishap.”