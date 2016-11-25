Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Restaurants
Published
Last Update November 25, 2016

Millionaire art collector leaves $100,000 tip for favorite waitresses

By | New York Post
Donohue's is located on Manhattan's well-heeled Upper East Side.

Donohue's is located on Manhattan's well-heeled Upper East Side. (Copyright 2006 David Freund www.davidfreund.com.au)

Now that’s the tip of a lifetime.

A wealthy Asian-art collector more than took care of his favorite waitresses at an Upper East Side steak house when he died — leaving each a $50,000 tip in his will.

Robert “King of Ming” Ellsworth, 85, apparently didn’t know the last names of the two servers at Donohue’s Steak House, referring to them in the will as “Maureen at Donohue’s” and “Maureen-at-Donohue’s Niece Maureen.”

“I was shocked,’’ said one of the waitresses, Maureen Donohue-Peters, 53, who was bequeathed the tip with niece Maureen Barrie, 28.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I didn’t expect anything.”

Ellsworth, worth an estimated $200 million when he died in August, had been a regular at the joint for decades, she said.

“Out of eight meals, he ate seven here. We were his dining room,” Donohue-Peters said.

This story originally appeared on NYPost.com.