Mexican restaurant's bartender gets 'tip' on receipt: 'Build the f---ing wall'

One bartender at a Mexican restaurant in West Texas was left fuming after allegedly finding a racist “tip” (sans gratuity) on a recent bill, as a customer reportedly wrote “My tip is to build the f---ing wall now!” on the bottom of a receipt.

On Feb. 17, Hehsus Baeza, a staffer at Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant Bar and Grill in Midland, found the message on a $17.55 bill from a patron who apparently dined solo, Newsweek reports.

As evidenced in the image shared to social media, a customer allegedly wrote the inflammatory message on the paper tab for a plate of asado with two tortillas and a beer.

Sickened by the note, Baeza took to his personal Facebook page to share an image of the receipt.

“How are you going to come eat a plate of asado and drink a dosxx and write this! #hypocrite,” the bartender wrote on the social platform, in a post that has since been liked over 400 times and sparked just about as many comments.

Baeza is said to have replied to requests from local media regarding the incident with the following statement, as per Newsweek.

“I’m still taken aback by all this. I didn’t expect this kind of reaction (from a customer)” the man said.

According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the bartender is also said to have discussed the matter with his employer.

Neither Baeza or reps for Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant immediately returned Fox News’ request for comment on the story.