2 men turned truck bed into pool, drove to McDonald’s drive-thru, viral video shows

Hope you like your McFlurries wet.

A TikTok video has gone viral showing two men in the back of their pick-up truck, which has been turned into a pool, picking up Mcflurries in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

The pair have been identified by DailyMail as TikTok stars Matt Corry and Connor Yates, who frequently record themselves performing similarly dangerous stunts and post them on the video-sharing platform.

For this particular ill-advised exploit, the two lined the back of a pick-up truck with a tarp, which was then taped to the truck’s exterior, before being filled with gallons of water. Once the bed was filled, Corry and Yates got in and someone drove them to McDonald’s to sate their ice cream craving.

WARNING: Video contains strong language.

After the two pick up their ice creams from the drive-thru window, the driver presses on the gas – and then quickly brakes, dunking the two under the water, while also sending a wave flying over the truck bed. The pair manage to hold onto their McFlurries during the seemingly violent start-and-stop.

The water-spilling, dangerous truck pool continues as the pair are driven down the busy street, consistently getting drenched during stops.