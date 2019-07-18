McDonald's testing Blueberry McGriddles for a limited time

McDonald’s will now be cramming blueberries into its jam-packed McGriddles breakfast sandwiches.

The fast-food chain confirmed earlier this week that approximately 100 restaurants in the Washington D.C. area will be testing new Blueberry McGriddles breakfast sandwiches for a limited time.

“The Blueberry McGriddles® breakfast sandwich will satisfy both the sweet and savory senses,” according to Carol Martino, the brand’s culinary innovation spokesperson. “The flavors from the real blueberries balanced with the sweet taste of maple reminds me of the blueberry pancakes my mother used to make for us growing up,” she said.

“Imagine that combined with your choice of sizzling breakfast sausage or thick-cut bacon nestled under a creamy slice of American cheese and fluffy egg. It’s everything you love about breakfast in one sandwich.”

The chain’s McGriddles, which already come with two syrup-infused griddlecakes in place of the bun, originally debuted in 2003. Three options are currently available nationwide: Bacon, Egg and Cheese; Sausage, Egg and Cheese; and plain Sausage.

The Blueberry McGriddles will also be available in all three varieties.

McDonald’s did not confirm when the limited run will end, nor what a successful test would mean for the Blueberry McGriddles’ fate for the nationwide menu.

A local franchise owner, however, said he was “excited” to hear the taste-testers’ feedback.

“We’re excited for our local customers to have the first chance and opportunity to test the limited time only Blueberry McGriddles® sandwich and to hearing our customers’ response to this sweet and savory breakfast sandwich,” said franchise owner Carlos Mateos Jr.