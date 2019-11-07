Expand / Collapse search
Drugs
Published

McDonald’s sweet tea came with marijuana inside, South Carolina man claims

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
A South Carolina man says he went to McDonald’s for a sweet tea, and he got more than he asked for.

Specifically, he got "high as a kite."

The Island Packet reports Parrish Brown went to a McDonald’s on Hilton Head Island and placed an order for10-piece chicken McNuggets, a double cheeseburger and sweet tea with light ice and extra lemon.

Brown said he now believes that the fast-food restaurant workers thought “extra lemon” was a street name for marijuana.

He said he found three bags of weed in his cup after drinking the beverage.

“Well, I was high and panicking and at work, so I called my dad,” Brown told the news outlet. “I didn’t want to get in trouble for this.”

A South Carolina man who went to McDonald’s for a sweet tea says he received a little extra herbal substance on the side: marijuana. (iStock)

Brown said he’d never had marijuana, so he didn’t recognize the taste.

“I have never had weed a day in my life, so immediately after I started drinking it, I started to feel weird and it didn’t taste like something I recognized,” the 24-year-old Charleston man said.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage said an investigation is ongoing.

McDonald’s told Fox News in a statement via email Thursday night: “Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our customers. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement on the validity of this claim.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

