McDonald’s sweet tea came with marijuana inside, South Carolina man claims

A South Carolina man says he went to McDonald’s for a sweet tea, and he got more than he asked for.

Specifically, he got "high as a kite."

The Island Packet reports Parrish Brown went to a McDonald’s on Hilton Head Island and placed an order for10-piece chicken McNuggets, a double cheeseburger and sweet tea with light ice and extra lemon.

Brown said he now believes that the fast-food restaurant workers thought “extra lemon” was a street name for marijuana.

He said he found three bags of weed in his cup after drinking the beverage.

“Well, I was high and panicking and at work, so I called my dad,” Brown told the news outlet. “I didn’t want to get in trouble for this.”

Brown said he’d never had marijuana, so he didn’t recognize the taste.

“I have never had weed a day in my life, so immediately after I started drinking it, I started to feel weird and it didn’t taste like something I recognized,” the 24-year-old Charleston man said.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage said an investigation is ongoing.

McDonald’s told Fox News in a statement via email Thursday night: “Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our customers. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement on the validity of this claim.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.