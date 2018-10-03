This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
Researchers from the United States and Japan won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries that help the body marshal its cellular troops to attack invading cancers.
Scientists think that magnets could be utilized in the body to detect tumor cells that other diagnostic techniques might miss.
A new study led by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital explores the power of gene editing to use cancer cells to kill cancer.
Some 21 percent of patients with advanced brain cancer treated with a modified polio vaccine were alive after three years, compared with 4 percent of patients with similar tumors who received standard therapies, U.S. researchers said on Tuesday.
An Indiana 14-year-old has raised just under half of the $350,000 she needs to cover a bone marrow transplant that doctors say is critical to her cancer treatment.
Doctors may have uncovered a new holistic way to treat cancer survivors who suffer from severe insomnia, by using the ancient Chinese practice of acupuncture.
Medical marijuana is still a controversial topic when it comes to doctors recommending it to their cancer patients. Some doctors like Dr. Nick Spirtos, an oncologist from Nevada is looking into whether medical marijuana could turn into an alternative for opioids.
Breakthrough breast cancer research may change how doctors approach the disease.
A Florida woman who was given just months to live is now living cancer-free thanks to an experimental immunotherapy, researchers said.