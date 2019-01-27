McDonald’s customer shoots at couple after confrontation over incorrect order

A McDonald’s man pulled a gun on a couple outside the fast food chain in Gainesville, Ga., last week after the pair repeatedly confronted an employee over an incorrect order.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Jamie Johnson said she ordered a bagel with cheese and sauce while in the restaurant’s drive-thru. However, when she received her order, it did not have any sauce.

MCDONALD’S CUSTOMER THREATENED EMPLOYEE WITH SHOTGUN FOR NOT GETTING HOT SAUCE WITH FRIES

Jamie said she went inside the store to ask for them to correct her order.

“I went back and said, ‘Listen, y’all need to put breakfast sauce, but not a lot,’” she said, The Gainesville Times reported. “And when I looked, there was a puddle (of sauce).”

Jamie left frustrated and her husband, Matthew, went back inside the store to demand a refund for the sandwich.

VIDEO: VIRAL 'CHICKEN SODA' GIRL TRIES OTHER ODD FOOD COMBINATIONS

Matthew claims the employee started to verbally harass him when he asked for the money back.

Once Matthew received the refund, he and his wife went to exit the restaurant. As they were leaving, the couple claims another customer sitting inside the restaurant began attacking them “for no reason,” the Times reported.

The fight, which began inside near the restaurant counter, escalated after the three made it outdoors. According to Matthew, the unnamed customer began to press something against his back once outside.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“He’s punching me, hitting me, and then we come outside,” Matthew told the Times. “I say, ‘I’m calling the cops.’ I pick up my phone and he puts a gun in my back … and he goes, ‘I’m about to blow a hole in your (expletive) back.’”

The man reportedly shot the gun into the ground after Matthew was able to move away.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

According to Gainesville Police Sgt. Kevin Holbrook, no one was injured during the altercation, the Times reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It has not been reported if the man was taken into custody.

The incident is currently under investigation.