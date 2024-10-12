McDonald's Chicken Big Mac panned on social media: 'bland'

Social media users are less-than thrilled with the release of the "highly anticipated" Chicken Big Mac at McDonald's.

The Chicken Big Mac, which was officially released on October 10, features two chicken patties in place of the beef patties normally found in a Big Mac.

"With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we’re excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans," said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA said in a press release.

The Chicken Big Mac has been available at some international McDonald's locations, but had never been widely released in the United States.

But when the sandwich actually hit menus this week, social media users were largely disappointed.

"I regret to inform you that the chicken Big Mac is very mediocre," said one user on X.

The same user replied to his own tweet, saying "The chicken is basically a large version of their chicken nugget which tastes really bland at that size. The McChicken is an elite value menu sandwich that has a nice peppery taste. I can't figure out why they didn't use those instead."

The majority of complaints about the Chicken Big Mac on X centered on the type of chicken McDonald's used in the item.

"So I had a Chicken Big Mac today. Not only is it not a Big Mac, but the two pieces of fried chicken have way too much breading on them," said another X user.

"I wish I could say the Chicken Big Mac was a good idea, but for taste buds everywhere, heed my warning," said another X user.

The user continued, "It’s a wet, flavorless clump masquerading as a sandwich. They don’t even use the McChicken chicken. How dare you stand where he stood!"

"The Chicken Big Mac is just too much food. The patties are twice the thickness of the burger ones," said another user on X.

He continued "It's a lot to chew through. Plus, the breading on these patties, combined with the many buns, just turns it into a bread bomb. The flavors are fine. But I couldn't finish it. 3/10."

Jonathan Maze, editor-in-chief of Restaurant Business Magazine, posted on X that his family had tried the Chicken Big Mac, with disparate views.

"Wife: Won’t get it again, too messy and bland, won’t get it again. Youngest: Best sandwich he’s had at McDonald’s," wrote Maze.

His eldest son's fraternity pledge was required to review the sandwich, said Maze, rating it an 8 out of 10.

However, some people had strong feelings in support of the Chicken Big Mac.

Alyssa Rose, the daughter of Mets radio announcer Howie Rose, had high praise for the item.

"I would just like to take a moment to give all the glory to our lord and savior, Grimace, not only for this Mets run, but for the greatest culinary creation of our lifetime, the Chicken Big Mac," she posted on X.

"I regret to inform you that the Chicken Big Mac is good, said another X user.

But one X user had a much more nuanced issue with the product: the name.

"You're telling me they actually called it The Chicken Big Mac when The Big MacChicken was RIGHT THERE" posted the user.