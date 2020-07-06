'McDonald’s chaplain': Reverend celebrated in obituary for sharing his faith with fast-food customers

Burger, fries and the good word.

A Maryland man who passed away recently at the age of 95 is being celebrated for his love of preaching — and McDonald’s.

Hagerstown resident Rev. James Hodges Jr., who died June 16, had been a preacher in several states, his obituary shares. However, in his final decade, the man was unable to preach and instead turned to "writing sermons" and talking about God to those at McDonald’s when he went to eat.

According to the Herald-Mail, where Hodges Jr.’s obituary was published, the man would get his cup of coffee and a chicken sandwich and sit at a table where he would read his mail or discuss the Bible with those interested, his son Bob Hodges said.

His dedication to God and the frequency of his McDonald’s visits reportedly earned him the affectionate nickname from family members as “Pastor McMuffin” or “McDonald’s Chaplain,” the obituary shares.

A manager at the McDonald’s in Mercersburg, Pa., where Hodges Jr. reportedly visited the most often, said she remembered him coming in with his briefcase and talking to many customers.

“He would be here for hours,” manager Heather Witmer said, the Herald-Mail reported.

Fellow preacher Pastor Ken Harris described Hodges Jr. as an incredibly devoted man.

"He loved Jesus probably more than any one of us," Harris said, the outlet reported.

