Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

California McDonald’s employee assaulted by customer in drive-thru window over mask policy

The Oakland location mandates face coverings even in the drive-thru

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A California McDonald’s employee claims she was grabbed and assaulted by a customer after she told him he would have to wear a mask in the drive-thru.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for her injuries. Her right arm and hand were reportedly placed in a cast.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for her injuries. Her right arm and hand were reportedly placed in a cast. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Maria Resendiz, 19, was working at a McDonald’s in Oakland Saturday when she said a man drove up to the window to pick-up his order and was not wearing a mask. Resendiz allegedly told the man masks were required and refused to give him his food – what she claims the restaurant owner Michael Smith told her to do if a customer did not comply with the mask rule, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Resendiz said the man responded to her with threats and “racially charged language” before he drove off and parked his car, SacBee reported. The unidentified suspect then walked back to the window, forced it open and “was able to hit [her] repeatedly.”

“He grabbed my neck and my shirt,” Resendiz said in the complaint filed with the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Chronicle reported.

"We’re not burgers and fries. We’re humans."

— Maria Resendiz

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for her injuries. Her right arm and hand were reportedly placed in a cast.

“I get it about the situation we’re in with COVID and that people are stressed but that’s not an excuse for workers at fast-food restaurants to risk their lives,” she said to the Chronicle. “We’re not burgers and fries. We’re humans. Two McDoubles and a small fries, that’s not something that’s worth getting injured over.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are currently investigating the incident.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.