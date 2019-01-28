McDonald’s apologizes after customers discover chicken in vegetarian wrap

Meat-free McDonald’s customers are not lovin’ it at the moment.

Recently the fast-food chain had to issue an apology after several customers across the U.K. claimed they found chicken nuggets in their vegetarian meals.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s made a move to offer more vegetarian options. Among them was a spicy veggie wrap the international brand released in Europe that features red pesto, vegetarian goujon – a deep-fried strip of veggie meat – relish, tomato, lettuce and red onion. However, upon biting into the wrap, customers said they discovered chicken nuggets inside.

Many customers took to Twitter to express their outrage over the meaty mishap.

In a statement to The Guardian, McDonald’s issued an apology and called the mistake “not acceptable.”

“We would also like to reassure that we have a number of procedures in place to avoid inaccurate orders, and that, after we saw that mistakes were being made, we introduced a number of additional measures in our kitchens and communicated with all stores to reduce inaccuracies quickly and effectively. This action has led to an increase in order accuracy and a reduction in contact from our customers, however we are disappointed that mistakes are still being made,” the statement read.

McDonald’s has been testing vegetarian options in many of its foreign markets over the past few years.