Japanese company debuts sliced mayonnaise

This is... a different look for mayo.

There are legendary food inventions, like nacho tots. There are also food inventions that start off as a bad idea, like New Coke.

This particular creation falls somewhere in between. It’s not going to be an instant classic. In fact, we have some, um, questions about mayonnaise slices.

What Is a Mayonnaise Slice?

It’s exactly what it sounds like. It’s true: Japan’s Bourbon Company is making mayo by the slice. Each mayonnaise slice looks exactly like an individually-wrapped piece of American cheese. However, the slices aren’t necessarily meant to be placed on a sandwich and chowed down on right away.

The manufacturer instructs consumers to put the slice of mayo on bread and then warm it, so eating this stuff cold might not be your best option.

Where Can I Buy Them?

Bourbon Company is making two flavors of this oddity: tuna and a spicy fish flavor. Both come with four slices per package and cost ¥200 (about $1.80). They’re not currently available in the United States, but they’ll be released in Japan on March 2.

I’ll Take Traditional Mayo, Thanks

Not feeling adventurous? We don’t blame you. If you’re a fan of this condiment but prefer it in non-slice form, there are plenty of possibilities.

Of course, you already know about all the store-bought brands, but you might not know it’s easy to make mayonnaise yourself at home. Or, try this unique recipe for sun-dried tomato mayonnaise to give your spread a tomatoey twist.