Massive brawl breaks out at McDonald's in Michigan

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler, | Fox News
Two women in a Texas McDonald's were filmed punching and fighting each other.

Two women in a Texas McDonald's were filmed punching and fighting each other. (Reuters)

A violent altercation allegedly occurred at a Michigan McDonald’s this week, but the cause is still unknown.

MCDONALD'S MANAGER REPORTEDLY ATTACKED OVER NUGGETS ORDER

A video posted on LiveLeak this week claims that a massive brawl occured at a McDonald's restaurant in Michigan.

In the video a group of at least six women is seen trading blows at the fast food chain as customers try to stay out of the way. The women involved in the fight take up most of the space of the store – with one group pulling a woman toward the soda machine and another group pulling a different woman closer to the cash register.

At one point, the footage of the fight shows a woman in a white tank top pushing a woman in a red tank top to the ground with the help of another unidentified woman.

Judging by the mobile phone footage, it appears that no customers were injured during the course of the fight. Several bystanders can be heard yelling throughout the altercation.

The reason behind the mayhem is not known, nor have there been any reported arrests.

