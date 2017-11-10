McDonald's manager reportedly attacked over nuggets order

Two women in Indiana wanted their McNuggets so badly that they reportedly lunged through the drive-thru window and attacked a manager to get them.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Friday morning at a McDonalds in Indianapolis when two women pulled into the drive-thru complaining that they hadn’t received the chicken McNuggets that they ordered, Fox 59 said.

The store manager reportedly told the pair that they never ordered nuggets and showed them a copy of their receipt to prove it.

But when the women asked to put in a new order for nuggets, and the manager told them they had to go to the back of the line and wait their turn, they were clearly not happy, the report said.

The two women started honking their car horn and beat on the drive-thru window before eventually climbing through the window and attacking the manager who displeased them, knocking over a jug of tea and a cash register in the process, Fox 59 reported.

Leaving without their nuggets, the women reportedly climbed out of the restaurant and back into their car and drove away.