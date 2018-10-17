Martha Stewart starts streaming service

"Martha Stewart Living" is becoming Martha Stewart streaming.

Domestic icon Martha Stewart has announced she is launching her own streaming channel, filled with all vintage Martha.

MOM "VERY SCARED" OF HALLOWEEN OFFERING $65 AN HOUR FOR SOMEONE TO TAKE HER KIDS TRICK-OR-TREATING

MarthaStewart.tv, which launched this month, is loaded with all prime 1990s–mid-2000s “Martha Stewart Living” and “Martha Stewart Show” episodes, as well as other television shows hosted by Stewart.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI'S EBAY HOLIDAY WISH LIST TOTALS MORE THAN $200,000

Viewers can expect prime lifestyle content from her kitchen to theirs, including content focused on home decorating, entertaining, crafts and – of course – food. The “no ads, just pure Martha” service launched just in time for those planning big holiday festivities.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The streaming service is available on AppleTV, Roku, and Chromecast for $7.99 per month.

No reports on if the platform will expand to include new Stewart content, or just the old hits.