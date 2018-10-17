Mom "very scared" of Halloween offering $65 an hour for someone to take her kids trick-or-treating

A mom who is terrified of Halloween posted a job ad to take her kids out trick-or-treating.

The single mother, who suffers from severe social anxiety, is offering $65 an hour to look after her three young children.

She said that she gets “very scared at Halloween because of the costumes and speaking to strangers to ask for sweets for the kids.”

She posted the ad on Childcare.co.uk, a site connecting parents with nannies, tutors and babysitters with more than 1.5 million users nationwide.

Her post, which was submitted last week, is the last resort as she has been unable to find anyone else to treat her kids. But the mom won’t let that stop her three children, aged nine, seven and three, having a great time.

The ad calls for a professional to help the children into their costumes and lead them trick-or-treating from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31.

The founder of Childchare.co.uk, Richard Conway, said: “When I saw this advert put onto the website, I wanted to help the woman instantly. “She’s clearly trying to do the best for her children and is more than happy to pay someone to perform this service. I got in touch with her to ask how I could help, and promoting this advert seemed like the best way I could help her.”

