Man shows off unique hard-boiled egg-peeling method, but Twitter can't stop talking about his faucet

A video showing a man peeling a hard-boiled egg with ease — and using only a glass and some water to do it — has gone viral. But it's not the person's unique method, or even the tired egg pun, that is getting attention on the platform. It’s the faucet.

More specifically, it’s that person in the video doesn’t turn off his faucet.

In the video, a person is seen dropping a hard-boiled egg into a glass over a kitchen sink, and then partially filling the glass with water before covering the top of the glass with his hand and shaking vigorously. After a few seconds, the man then removes the egg from the glass and effortlessly slides the egg out of its shell with one hand.

Though it’s wasn't clear who took the original video, the Twitter account Back to Nature posted the nine-second-long clip on Sunday. Since then, it has received more than 60,000 views and dozens of replies, many of which seem to shame the person in the video was not turning the water off while attempting to peel the egg.

On the other hand, there were those that actually tried this peeling method, and reported back to Twitter about their differing levels of success.

How eggsciting.