Man confronts woman over large dog in fast-food restaurant, sparking online debate

A man ignited a heated debate online after confronting a woman who brought a massive dog into a fast-food restaurant – ultimately getting her kicked out.

In a Reddit post, the diner, who goes by the username SoCalGiraffe, said he was eating lunch when a woman walked in with a 100-plus-pound Tibetan Mastiff. According to him, the dog was not a service animal, and the restaurant had a clear no-dogs-allowed policy.

The woman sat right next to him, possibly to avoid being seen with the dog, he said.

When he returned to his table after refilling his drink, he was disgusted to find long strands of the dog’s hair on his table and even on his French fries.

"I’m a dog person myself, but your dog is shedding onto my table [and] food," he told the woman. "I’d appreciate it if you’d sit outside or at least move to a different section."

The woman got defensive, he added, told him he could move, and he eventually alerted a restaurant employee.

She was then asked to leave — but not before loudly berating him and accusing him of "hating animals."

"Mind you, my own dog was in my car with the AC on while I ate for a quick 10 minutes," he added. In the comments, he even indicated that he spent time volunteering at animal shelters.

He posted in Reddit’s "Am I the A--hole?" forum to ask if he overreacted because his friends were split — some felt he should’ve just switched tables instead of causing a scene.

But commenters largely sided with him, pointing out that health codes exist to keep food areas free of pet hair and allergens, many voting "NTA," for "not the a--hole."

The post quickly racked up more than 500 comments.

"NTA. These ‘take my dog everywhere I go’ people need to be stopped," one person said in a comment that earned over 4,500 upvotes.

"NTA. Who wants fries with a side of dog hair?" another user chimed in.

"As a service dog owner, people like this make me so angry," someone else said. "If everyone brought their pet to a restaurant, can you imagine how dirty things would be?!"

Others pointed out the burden that entitled pet owners place on staff.

"That woman made it more difficult for staff with allergies, the other customers, the cleaners," one person said, adding, "All for her sense of entitlement."

Jo Hayes, founder of EtiquetteExpert.org, told Fox News Digital she agreed with the poster "100%, no questions asked."

"Dogs in restaurants are unsanitary," Hayes said. "This poor customer had dog hair shedding onto their fries — that is disgusting. No one should have to deal with this."

"Rules are rules," she added. "If the restaurant has a clearly stipulated policy — whether it be no animals, patrons must wear shoes, or no children in the play area by themselves — patrons have a duty to comply. This is for the health, comfort and safety of all."

A few commenters argued both parties were in the wrong. "It wasn’t a big enough deal to make it worth it," one Redditor said.

Some people, however, ruled that the man was the a--hole, not because he got the woman removed but because he said he left his own dog in the car.

"YTA for leaving your dog in your car while you ate," one person blasted, using the acronym for "you're the a--hole."

The car or air conditioner could have shut off, the person said, adding that he should have eaten in the car or left the dog at home.

"ACs have been known to stop cooling without warning," said someone else. "It’s also against the law in most states. YTA."

Others suggested the man could have gone through a drive-through window.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the original poster for comment.