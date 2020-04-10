Lowy's Moving Service delivers 2,500 cases of Girl Scout cookies to NJ hospitals

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A New Jersey moving company recently distributed 2,500 cases of Girl Scout cookies to hospitals fighting the coronavirus across the state.

Lowy’s Moving Service shifted its usual charity work to help cheer up the front-line workers combating the pandemic.

The company annually donates food through its initiative Move for Hunger, which has worked for 10 years to donate to food banks around Neptune. What started as a 300-pound donation of food has developed into a partnership that sees around 16 million pounds of food donated nationwide each year.

For an exceptional year, though, the company wanted do something exceptional to help out.

In addition to helping deliver N95 masks, Lowy’s Moving Service coordinated with the Jersey Shore Girl Scouts to collect, sort and deliver Girl Scout cookies to hospitals across the state, reaching Neptune, Lakewood, New Brunswick, Newark, Somerset and Hamilton, among others.

Each case of cookies contains 12 boxes, which means that staff at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian hospitals had their tasty pick from some 30,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

The hospital workers were more than happy with their delivery, even thanking the company publicly on social media.

"A big thank you for the Girl Scout cookies for our staff," the Rahway hospital wrote on Facebook last week. "Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore and Lowy's Moving Services delivered hundreds of boxes of cookies to be enjoyed by hospital staff."

The Girl Scouts regularly encourage cookie donations, even instructing their troops as to how and where they can donate. Each year, people purchase around 200 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

Based in Neptune, the family-owned Lowy's Moving Service has existed for nearly a century. Their efforts come at a time when New Jersey has seen a surge in coronavirus cases, leaving the state as the second-most infected in the country.

As of Thursday, New Jersey had 51,027 confirmed cases, with at least 1,700 deaths.