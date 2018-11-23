London bans fast food ads from public transportation

Britain’s capital has announced a ban on junk food advertising on the city’s transport network, saying the move is designed to help the fight “against the ticking time bomb of child obesity”.

The ban from February means London food and drink providers will only be allowed to advertise “their healthier products, rather than simply publicizing their brands,” Transport for London (TfL) and Mayor Sadiq Khan announced.

“With 30 million journeys made every day on TfL’s network, its advertising sites offer a key opportunity to promote good food and a healthy lifestyle to both children and their family members or carers,” they said, after a survey found 82 percent of Londoners supported the ban.

“The TfL junk food ad ban is part of a package of measures I’m bringing in,” Khan tweeted.

“We must take tough action against the ticking time bomb of child obesity now, and reducing exposure to junk food advertising has a role to play,” he said.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver backed the “amazing move from the mayor of London and TfL.

“They’ve got overwhelming support from Londoners, who’ve said loud and clear they want a transport system with healthier ads and messages,” Oliver tweeted.

TfL cited “a growing body of evidence” that the exposure of children to advertising for less healthy foods raises the risk of them becoming overweight or obese.

