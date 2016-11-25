LeSean McCoy’s $0.20 tip receipt is on sale on eBay

LeSean McCoy’s infamous 20-cent-tip receipt may actually bring big bucks for the waiter who got stiffed by the football star.

Last week, it was reported that the Philadelphia Eagles star dined at Philadelphia PYT burger joint, where he left just $0.20 on a $61 dollar bill. McCoy later said that he did leave the measly tip and so based on service, calling the waiter “disrespectful.” The boss of the jilted waiter took to social media to express his anger, posting a picture of the receipt showing the skimpy tip.

While many users—and celebrities—turned on the burger chain for dramatizing the situation, others stood behind the waiter, including actor Charlie Sheen, who pledged $1000 in his support.

Now the little slip of paper is listed on eBay and could sell for thousands. It was posted by user with the name of “fauxrean” who identifies himself as a friend of the owner of the Philadelphia burger joint "to ensure something positive comes out of this somewhat negative action that has recently taken place."

So far, the receipt has over 140 bids and has a top bid of $100,000.

“Not only do you get to keep a memento of weird current events/social media history but you also get an autograph from incredibly talented Philadelphia Eagles running back, LeSean McCoy!!!” reads the listing.

Aside from dragging out the story, selling the piece of paper has another purpose.

"With your help we'll be able to leave the largest tip possible to all PYT employees for their hard work and dedication,” the listing concludes.

Servers, take note. Terrible celebrity tippers just may bring in the biggest payday.