Bakery customer spends $1,000 on single doughnut: 'We are in tears'

That’s a hole lot of dough.

An Ohio doughnut shop was amazed when a customer purchased a single custard doughnut for takeout, and paid a whopping $1,000 for it.

Tremont Goodie Shop in Upper Arlington shared the amazing news on its Facebook page, praising the regular for his generosity.

“We are in tears. This is a custard donut for $1,000 to help keep us in business. What a blessing,” the shop wrote on Facebook, along with a photo of what appears to be the customer holding a white bag with a heart on it.

Emilie Smith, the manager of the family-owned bakery, told local news outlet 10TV that the moment left her speechless.

Those on Facebook were touched by the customer’s gesture.

“That is absolutely amazing! I am so grateful for folks who can do something like that. Can't think of a better business to support!” one person commented.

“Love this! We will be making our weekly order again this week. Just ate our last soft chocolate cookie,” another wrote.

“Yes!!!! I love this and Tremont Goodie Shop!” another exclaimed.

The money went toward paying employees, Smith said.