Krispy Kreme Japan releasing cheese-inspired doughnut for Year of the Rat

This might be the only time anyone would want to find a rat in a doughnut shop.

Fresh off the news of its “Good Luck” offerings in honor of the Chinese Zodiac, Krispy Kreme Japan has announced that a single outlet in the city of Nagoya will offer another Zodiac-inspired doughnut, and perhaps the chain’s most exclusive treat ever: a cheese-flavored doughnut designed to look like a rat ate a hole through it.

SEE IT: 'BONELESS' DOUGHNUTS CONFUSE INTERNET

The “Krispy Kreme Premium Mouse,” which celebrates the upcoming Year of the Rat, will be available at only one location, which is based in the JR Nagoya Takashimaya department store, a press release confirms. The “limited time” offering isn’t currently available, but is expected to go on sale starting Dec. 23 for around 300 yen ($2.75) apiece.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The doughnut itself is made with cream-cheese filling, along with decorative yellow icing and a whipped “mouse” complete with chocolate ears. The wedge of cheese it the rat’s grasp, too, is reportedly a “cheddar cheese” snack added for garnish.

Each one will also be hand-decorated on site, according to the press release.

Those who don’t have time — or aren’t willing — to take a trip to Nagoya can still get their hands on Krispy Kreme Japan’s other Zodiac-inspired offerings from the “Good Luck Eto Dozen,” which include a caramel cream-filled “Happy Mouse Caramel” and a “Lucky Strawberry Ring” with dusted golden-colored sugar.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The entire Good Luck Eto Dozen retails for around 2,000 yen, or just over $18, while a single doughnut will cost about 230 yen, or $2.10.