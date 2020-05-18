DiGiorno responds to Michael Jordan blaming the 'Flu Game' on delivery pizza: 'Go figure'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It’s not delivery, it’s just a well-timed joke.

Michael Jordan recently discussed how his famous “Flu Game” during the 1997 NBA Finals was actually a case of food poisoning he claims he got from a delivery pizza. And anyone who knows anything about pizza knows there’s one brand of pizza that, for obvious reasons, absolutely despises delivery pizza.

That brand did not let this opportunity pass them by.

In the documentary series “The Last Dance,” Jordan discussed the famous 1997 game, during which he was visibly sick on the court. Despite that, the superstar still put on an amazing performance, driving the Bulls to a 90-88 victory over the Utah Jazz.

While it’s long believed that Jordan had the flu — largely due to the infamous "Flu Game" nickname given to the match — he explained in the documentary that he had ordered a pizza the night before and woke up early in the morning throwing up, blaming his food poisoning on the delivery pizza.

In response to the documentary, the frozen-pizza brand DiGiorno tweeted, “Delivery pizza. Go figure.”

DiGiorno’s marketing has famously claimed that its frozen pizza is as good as, or better than, delivery pizza. The company’s tagline is “It’s not delivery, it’s DiGiorno.”

DiGiorno soon received praise from its followers for the clever tweet, and responded to the positive reception by saying, “We were waiting for this moment.” The original tweet has since been retweeted over 10,000 times and has received over 63,000 likes.

This is one of your greatest tweets ever," one user replied.

“Literally the best thing of 2020 so far. Low bar, but still," another user joked.

Still, some users jumped to the defense of delivery pizza, with one posting a seemingly sarcastic reply: “I’ll have to run up to the store, mask on, to buy some DiGiorno so I can avoid the hassle of delivery pizza from my favorite pizzeria.”

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.