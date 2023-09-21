King's Hawaiian 'Sunday Slider' recipes are perfect for game day

HAWAIIAN HAM AND SWISS SLIDER

PREP: 10 min. COOK: 20 min. SERVES: 12

INGREDIENTS

24 slices of deli honey ham

6 slices of Swiss cheese, cut into fourths

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 cup butter melted

1 tablespoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 packages (12 count) KING'S HAWAIIAN Original Hawaiian Sweet Dinner Rolls

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Cut KING'S HAWAIIAN rolls in half and spread mayo onto 1 side of the rolls. Place a slice or two of ham and slice of Swiss cheese in roll. Replace the top of the rolls and bunch them closely together into a baking dish.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together poppy seeds, Dijon mustard, melted butter, onion powder and Worcestershire sauce.

3. Pour sauce over the rolls, just covering the tops. Cover with foil and let sit for 10 minutes.

4. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Uncover and cook for additional 2 minutes until tops are slightly browned and crisp. Serve warm.

PEPPERONI PIZZA SLIDERS

PREP: 10 min. COOK: 20 min. SERVES: 12

INGREDIENTS

1 pack King’s Hawaiian Sweet Slider Buns

1 jar Rao's Homemade Pizza Sauce

9 slices fresh mozzarella

1 bag grated mozzarella

1 bag pepperoni

1 bottle crushed red pepper

3 tbsp butter

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1 1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 bag grated Parmesan cheese

PREPARATION

1. On a baking sheet or grill pan, assemble sliders using King’s Hawaiian Sweet Slider Buns with Rao’s Homemade Pizza Sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, grated mozzarella, and crushed red pepper.

2. Mix melted butter with Italian seasoning and garlic powder, then brush on top of slider buns.

3. Sprinkle grated parmesan on top of slider buns, then cover sliders with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, then remove foil and bake an additional 10 minutes.