Kim Kardashian's nearly-empty fridge pic confuses Twitter

Kim Kardashian West, the celebrity who brought you basin-less sinks and furniture-free rooms, is back with her newest minimalist snap: a nearly-empty fridge. And for some reason, it’s really freaking people out.

Kardashian West recently posted a photo on Twitter and Instagram – though the Instagram snap has since been deleted – promoting her Skims Cotton Collection. The reality TV star writes that she’s wearing the “Cotton Plunge Bralette and Cotton Rib Briefs in Kyanite.”

Though the barely-there fashion is not what’s causing a Twitter storm. It’s the barely-there fridge food.

In the photo, Kardashian West is posing in front of her open refrigerator and reaching to grab what appears to be an empty bowl posed on a completely empty shelf. Above that shelf is a variety of milk--from Califa Barista Blend to Oat milk and then what appear to be two or three variations of cow’s milk.

On the shelf below where she is reaching, are what appear to be two milk bottles with straws and a jug of lemonade. The shelf below is filled with indiscernible items, plus two empty shelves below that. The see-through drink fridge next to her is packed with waters and Ginger Ale.

Though the picture was most likely staged for the shoot, that hasn’t stopped those on Twitter from commenting on the empty fridge.

Kardashian West has not yet responded to comments regarding the controversial milk fridge.