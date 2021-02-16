Expand / Collapse search
Kids, 6, go on Valentine's Day date at McDonald's drive-thru

Cooper Traxler wouldn't let the pandemic stop him from asking Natalee Olsen to be his valentine

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Oh, young love.

Two adorable 6-year-olds in New York hit the drive-thru of a local McDonald's for a pint-sized Valentine's Day date. The little boy took the special occasion seriously, driving himself and his date to the pick-up window in a tiny battery-powered truck — complete with a police escort supervising from behind.

In an iconic shot, Cooper Traxler and Natalee Olsen picked up their cheeseburger Happy Meals from the drive-thru of their local McDonald's on Valentine's Day.

Cooper Traxler and Natalee Olsen hit it off in kindergarten last year and soon became best friends, Orleans Hub reports. Due to a to a hybrid schedule and virtual learning amid the pandemic, the Albion youngsters are seeing a whole lot less of each other than usual. But even though he missed his opportunity to pass out cards in class, Cooper was still determined to ask his best pal to be his valentine.

The six-year-olds hit it off in kindergarten last year and soon became best friends. 

Courting his crush the old-fashioned way, Cooper asked Olsen on a date during a separate dinner at a pizza parlor on Feb. 11, chaperoned by their parents. From there, Cooper's mom and dad, Josh and Jamie Traxler, worked with Natalee's parents, Ciara and Tom Olsen, to bring Cooper’s vision to life.

The kiddie vehicle, pictured, was actually a gift from an anonymous stranger.

On Valentine’s Day, the six-year-olds arrived in style to the village McDonald’s, rolling up in a neon-green Power Wheels Dune Extreme.

According to the Orleans Hub, the kiddie vehicle was actually a gift from an anonymous stranger. The do-gooder reportedly dropped off the Power Wheels in Josh’s truck after learning from Jamie on Facebook that their son wanted to drive his date to the Golden Arches like a grown-up, but didn’t have any wheels. Leaving a note on the toy car, the thoughtful stranger identified themselves only as a "hopeless romantic."

Leaving a note on the toy car, the thoughtful stranger identified themselves only as a "hopeless romantic."

Dressed up and ready to celebrate, the valentines went inside the restaurant to enjoy their food and a fun day together.

In an iconic shot, the first-graders picked up their cheeseburger Happy Meals from the drive-thru in their hot ride, with Lt. Steve Fox keeping a close watch in a patrol vehicle from behind. Dressed up and ready to celebrate, the valentines went inside the restaurant to enjoy their food and a fun day together.

Already a man with a plan, Cooper hopes to work as a K-9 handler for the police when he grows up, Orleans Hub reports. On Valentine's Day, he and his date even got to share shower Otto the K-9 with some puppy love during a special visit with Otto and his handler at the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.