KFC employee reportedly shot at customers following argument in drive-thru

A KFC employee in Louisiana was arrested after allegedly shooting at a group of customers over a dozen times, following an argument in the drive-thru regarding the amount of food the restaurant had in stock.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officials in Baton Rouge reported to the KFC location in Perkins Rd. after receiving word of a shooting, WBRZ reports.

At the scene, KFC employee Trey Falgoust admitted to firing his handgun "14 times" at the three customers.

According to an arrest report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the conflict began when the customers started arguing with a KFC worker taking orders via the drive-thru speaker. The unnamed employee reportedly informed them there was no more food available to be served.

Then, as the customers drove their vehicle around the other side of the restaurant, they saw Falgoust standing outside of the building with the weapon. The victims told authorities that the man pointed a gun at their car, and fired multiple times.

Falgoust continued to shoot at their vehicle as they drove away from KFC, the customers said.

Authorities arrested Falgoust without incident, WAFB reports. Later on, detectives collected several .40 caliber casings from the restaurant’s parking lot and found the handgun inside the establishment where the employee said he had left it.

The man has since been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.

