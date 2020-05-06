McDonald's Canada donating proceeds from french fry sales to coronavirus fight

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Who said french fries are bad for you?

McDonald’s in Canada is teaming up with the Canadian Red Cross to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts, as well as other relief efforts that need help. In order to achieve this, the fast-food franchise is taking advantage of one of its most popular items: french fries.

The restaurant chain announced on its website that from May 8 through May 21, McDonald’s Canada will donate a portion of the proceeds from all fries sold in Canada to the Canadian Red Cross. This money will be used to support several organizations, including the Canadian Emergency and COVID-19 Response Fund.

BURGER KING TO ALLOW RESERVATIONS FOR IN-RESTAURANT DINING AT LOCATIONS IN ITALY

In a press release, McDonald’s Canada President and CEO John Betts said: “With several recent tragedies adding to the hardships already created by the current global pandemic, we wanted to find a way to rally Canadians and support our communities that need it the most right now. The Fries For Good initiative provides a simple and easy way for all Canadians to contribute to relief efforts coast-to-coast.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Betts said COVID-19 has hit the company’s agriculture partners hard. “We are continually looking for ways to support them as we navigate the new and unforeseen challenges of this pandemic. Canadian farmers are a driving force in our business and we hope Canadians' love for our fries will allow us to not only make a significant donation to the Canadian Red Cross, but also reinforce our support for Canadian potato farmers while making a positive impact on their business.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“This is a unique time for Canadians as local communities prepare for and respond to disasters, while also trying to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and other unforeseen events that may occur," Canadian Red Cross President and CEO Conrad Sauvé said. “The Canadian Red Cross is pleased that McDonald's Canada is providing Canadians with another way to help support people during this unprecedented time of need.”