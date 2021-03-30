KFC is 'borrowing' other brands' slogans as replacements for 'Finger Lickin' Good'

Apparently learning nothing from their high school English classes, KFC branches across the globe are resorting to plagiarism for their latest ad campaign.

KFC, which temporarily retired its "finger lickin’ good" catchphrase in the U.K and South Africa after the coronavirus pandemic made "finger lickin’" a taboo act, is now borrowing the iconic catchphrases from other popular brands — like Nike, L’Oreal and Red Bull — to market its chicken.

"After 64 long and beautiful years, we decided to pause the use of our iconic slogan in 2020. Why? Well, due to the pandemic, Finger Lickin’ Good probably become the most inappropriate slogan in the world," wrote KFC South Africa in a recent press release touting the new campaign. "So, as we await the epic return of their iconic slogan, here in South Africa, we decided to spread our wings and try on a few others for size."

KFC further explained that the brand has "nothing but respect" for the brands whose catchphrases it was appropriating, and said the stunt was all in good fun.

"We can’t wait to be reunited with our slogan but in the meantime, we hope the teams at Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Simba, MTN, Engen, Vodacom and OUTsurance to name a few, don’t mind if we try on their slogans for the next 48 hours – we promise we’ll give them back!" wrote Suhayl Limbada, the marketing director at KFC South Africa.

But it’s not just South Africa’s KFC locations that are getting in on the fun. KFC U.K. and Ireland, too, has been "trying on" slogans from Snickers and even McDonald’s, to name a few.

Several other brands including Aldi, Marmite and TUI Cruises also took to Twitter to get in on the fun, asking KFC to temporarily adopt their slogans.

KFC U.K. and Ireland had previously suspended use of the "finger lickin’" catchphrase amid the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, after the Advertising Standards Authority reportedly received multiple complaints concerning a then-new ad showing KFC diners licking away at their digits.

KFC’s US operations, meanwhile, have so far refrained from participating in the funny campaign. Some of its latest marketing materials for the KFC Chicken Sandwich, meanwhile, are currently using the "finger lickin’" catchphrase.

A representative for KFC was not immediately available to comment further on the brand’s plans for its "finger lickin’" slogan.