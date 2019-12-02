Kate Middleton, Prince William to star in Christmas charity TV special with former 'Great British Bake Off' host

The rumors are true: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have teamed up with former “Great British Bake Off” host Mary Berry for a Christmas-inspired television special highlighting various charitable causes.

On Nov. 30, Kensington Palace confirmed reports that the royals and the celebrity baker will star in “A Berry Royal Christmas,” slated to air on Dec. 16 on BBC1.

Prince William, Duchess Kate and Berry partnered for four engagements to “prepare festive food” as a thank-you for charity volunteers working during “the Christmas period,” the palace wrote on Instagram, in addition to visiting other philanthropic groups.

KIM KARDASHIAN SUGGESTS MICROWAVING M&MS: 'IT WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE'

According to the post, the British royalty and baking royalty worked with former “Bake Off” champ Nadiya Hussain to help host a yuletide bash for staffers and volunteers of various charitable groups during the holidays.

In another segment, Duchess Kate took Berry to Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Wisley to see the third “Back to Nature” garden she designed, which promotes the importance of the great outdoors for children, per People.

The women also travel to the U.K.’s first “dry bar” established by Action on Addiction, and visit people affected by addiction who have been helped by the Liverpool center in the special.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In an additional feature of "A Berry Royal Christmas," Prince William and Berry visit The Passage in London, which is the largest resource center for homeless and insecurely housed people.

During the one-off episode, Prince William reportedly spoke of the importance of philanthropy and generosity that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, both personally exemplified and instilled in him since childhood.

“I find that you hear and you understand and you learn so much more by giving a bit of your time, a bit of your day, to just be around [those in need,]” the prince said, according to People.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for their fast friendship, Berry, 84, and Duchess Kate, 37, are said to have met in 2013 at an event for Child Bereavement UK, a cause which they are both patrons of, The Sun reports.

The two apparently hit it off, and were seen laughing like old friends in September at an event for a RHS Garden.