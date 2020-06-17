Joanna Gaines shares watermelon lemonade recipe, tips for summertime fun

Joanna Gaines, previous HGTV star-turned-Magnolia-empire-owner, is opening up the door to summer.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In her “Welcome Back Summer” post on the Magnolia blog, the matriarch of the Gaines brood (including husband Chip and their five children) is celebrating the change of seasons with a favorite summer recipe that is just as easy to make as it is refreshing to drink. But that's not all — Gaines is also serving up some advice for families on getting the most out of the time.

“The nature of a season so intrinsically linked to freedom and adventure makes it easy to want to savor its every ounce." she wrote on the blog. "Yet I’ve learned over the years that holding tight to a list of things to do can squeeze the spontaneity and creativity out of our days."

“In place of a list of things to do, consider what you don’t want to miss—or forget—this season,” Joanna added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Though this year's summertime activities might look a little different, Joanna is celebrating what stays constant about the season: “the days get warmer and linger longer.” And thirsts get more demanding, thus Joanna’s recipe for “Watermelon Mint Lemonade.”

Don’t be surprised if, like summer itself, you “want to savor its every ounce,” she says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For the complete list of instructions and ingredients, visit Gaines blog at Magnolia.com.