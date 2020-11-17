Joanna Gaines designed a KitchenAid Stand Mixer — here's where to get it

Joanna Gaines is at it again.

The lifestyle guru helped design a KitchenAid Stand Mixer just in time for the holidays. The mixer is on sale at Target through Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line for $299.99 as of Tuesday evening.

The 5-quart KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer comes in Pebbled Palm, a dark green matte color.

In total, the mixer can hold enough dough for 9 dozen cookies all at once, the product description says.

Like other KitchenAids, the Artisan Stand Mixer has 10 speeds and can use more than 10 attachments, though most of those are sold separately.

The Artisan Stand Mixer only comes with three attachments -- a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook and a 6-wire whip -- as well as a pouring shield.

Already, the mixer has several rave reviews, with people calling the Pebbled Palm color "stunning" and "gorgeous."

The mixer is part of Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s new Baking Collection, which includes a vintage-inspired sifter, tree-shaped cookie cutters, a plaid apron and a plate set for cookies and milk.

But Gaines has been doing more than designing KitchenAids and releasing new collections for Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

She also released her second children’s book “The World Needs Who You Were Made To Be” last week.

