Japanese brewer Sapporo delays new beer launch over ‘embarrassing’ typo

A Japanese brewery that canceled the release of its newest beer because of a spelling mistake on the cans has decided to sell it anyway after drinkers offered to take the beers for free.

Sapporo Breweries’ new Kaitakushi Beer Tailored was scheduled to be released at FamilyMart, a large chain of Japanese convenience stores, on Tuesday. However, the companies called off the new beer after discovering an "embarrassing" error on the cans, the South China Morning Post reported: the word "lager" was spelled as "lagar."

The beer cans feature both Japanese and English writing. They were already produced by the time the brewery realized its error, according to the report.

"There are no legal issues with the error or the design, but it is certainly embarrassing," Junko Fukuchi, a Sapporo representative, told the Post. "We decided to cancel the launch of the beer, but we have had so many messages from members of the public saying it does not matter to them."

Sapporo wasn’t initially sure what to do with the beers, according to the report.

There were no problems with the beer itself, according to Sapporo. And after canceling the release, Fukuchi told the Post that the company was "inundated with offers from our customers to help out by drinking them."

With so much interest in the beer, Sapporo and FamilyMart decided the typo wasn’t such a big deal after all. On Wednesday, they said they would begin selling the beer anyway starting on Feb. 2.

"We took the opinions of our customers seriously and decided to cancel the decision to cancel the sale," Sapporo said in a written statement.

The beer is made using the same methods that were used at the first Japanese beer factory dating back to 1897, according to Sapporo. It’s 6% ABV and priced at the equivalent of less than $2 for a 12 oz. can or $2.50 for a pint can.